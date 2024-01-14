In Phu Quoc, a popular tourist destination in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, recovery signs have been seen since late 2023 with a surge in the number of tourists, welcoming 2,000-2,500 foreign visitors each day.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Tay Ninh made a surprise in 2023 with a record 5 million visitors taking the cable car to Nui Ba (Ba Mountain) in the year.

The central city of Da Nang is also a promising destination in 2024 thanks to a rising trend from 2023. Local accommodations served more than 7.4 million guests in 2023, doubling the number in 2022, including more than 2 million foreigners.



Last year, Vietnam received 12.6 million foreign arrivals, 3.5 times higher than 2022, exceeding the target set at the beginning of the year by 57%.

The number of domestic tourists hit 108 million, 5.85 higher than the target, while the sector’s revenue was estimated at 27 billion USD, surpassing the goal by over 3% and equivalent to 90% of the figure recorded in 2019./.

VNA