Pa Khoang Lake - Must-see destination in Dien Bien

Pa Khoang Lake, the largest reservoir in Dien Bien province, is nestled among majestic natural surroundings and boasts a refreshing climate and abundant lush vegetation. Its setting makes it ideal for the development of eco-tourism and resorts, providing a perfect opportunity for visitors to explore and relax amid nature.
  • Pa Khoang Lake is dotted with numerous small and large islands, creating a picturesque landscape. (Photo: VNA)

  • Pa Khoang Lake is nestled among majestic natural surroundings and boasts a refreshing climate and abundant lush vegetation. (Photo: VNA)

  • Villages are scattered around Pa Khoang Lake, the largest reservoir in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

  • A sakura (cherry blossom) island in the middle of the lake. (Photo: VNA)

  • A small island in Pa Khoang Lake. (Photo: VNA)

