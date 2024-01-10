Pa Khoang Lake - Must-see destination in Dien Bien
Pa Khoang Lake, the largest reservoir in Dien Bien province, is nestled among majestic natural surroundings and boasts a refreshing climate and abundant lush vegetation. Its setting makes it ideal for the development of eco-tourism and resorts, providing a perfect opportunity for visitors to explore and relax amid nature.
Pa Khoang Lake is dotted with numerous small and large islands, creating a picturesque landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Pa Khoang Lake is nestled among majestic natural surroundings and boasts a refreshing climate and abundant lush vegetation. (Photo: VNA)
Villages are scattered around Pa Khoang Lake, the largest reservoir in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)
A sakura (cherry blossom) island in the middle of the lake. (Photo: VNA)
A small island in Pa Khoang Lake. (Photo: VNA)