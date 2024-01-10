Phu Yen: Tourism activities help protect coral reefs in Hon Yen island
An overview of the workshop (Photo: VNA)Phu Yen (VNA) – Community-based tourism activities have helped protect coral reefs in Hon Yen island in the central province of Phu Yen, heard a workshop on January 10.
The event, jointly held by the provincial Women’s Union, Tuy An district’s People’s Committee, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aimed to assess the implementation of a project on researching and building a new user fee for coral ecosystem protection in Hon Yen island.
Chairwoman of the provincial Women’s Union Le Dao An Xuan said that the project has created a sustainable source of livelihood for local people through community-based tourism activities, thus contributing financial resources to support the protection of Hon Yen coral reef and reduce ocean plastic waste.
According to Assoc. Prof., Dr. Trinh Van Tung from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics’ Institute for Leadership and Public Policy, the project has created tours to attract tourists and contribute new and sustainable financial resources to coral reef protection activities.
Hon Yen island boasts rich coral reefs with 17 species distributed over an area of about 12.71 hectares./.