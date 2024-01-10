Environment PM outlines tasks for environment sector in 2024 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to train and build a contingent of capable officials and public servants to fulfill the difficult and complicated tasks related to land, natural resources and minerals.

Environment Vietnam’s five-year HFCs production, consumption baselines announced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has issued a decision announcing Vietnam's Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) production and consumption baselines and total national consumption for the 2024 - 2028 period.

Environment New regulations on HFCs export, import licences take effect from January 1, 2024 Starting from January 1, 2024, the issuance of licences for the export and import of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) will be conducted in accordance with the Government’s Decree No. 06/2022/ND-CP dated January 7, 2022, announced the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Export and Import Department.