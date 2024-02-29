Quang Ninh promotes tourism, awards Clipper Race teams
At the Clipper Race awards ceremony for outstanding teams in Race 7, Leg 5, the Qingdao team wins the top place. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) - Participating in Clipper Race activities is among the key tourism promotion and investment attraction endeavours of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh in 2024 and beyond, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy has affirmed.
At a tourism promotion conference and Clipper Race award ceremony held in the province on February 28, Huy said that this year, Quang Ninh aims to welcome 17 million visitors, including approximately 3 million foreigners, an ambitious goal amidst domestic and international difficulties and challenges.
During the conference, local officials and businesses introduced participants to investment opportunities in the province’s industrial parks and myriad tourism projects.
In his speech, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Grant Frew held that the conference lays the groundwork for spurring future cooperation between Quang Ninh and the UK, positively contributing to the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership.
The province is increasingly asserting its leading role nationwide in sustainable development orientation, especially regarding clean energy, offshore wind power, education, and digital transformation, he said, pledging readiness to facilitate UK enterprises in exploring investment collaboration chances in these fields.
Following the conference was the Clipper Race awards ceremony for outstanding teams in Race 7, Leg 5, with the Qingdao team standing at the top and followed by the Zhuhai and UNICEF squads./.