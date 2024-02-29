Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese beaches among top 10 in Asia An Bang Beach in Hoi An ancient town and My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, on a list in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of TripAdvisor, one of the world largest travel guide platforms.

Travel RoK’s southern province extends visa exemption period for Vietnamese tourists Group tourists from three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, can travel without a visa to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeonllanam-do province (Jeonnam) through Muan international airport until March 2025, according to a statement released by the provincial administration on February 27.

Travel Localities nationwide to help promote Dien Bien tourism Localities nationwide are set to hold activities and events in response to Visit Vietnam Year 2024, which spotlights tourism values and potential of the northwestern province of Dien Bien.

Travel Vietnam Airlines doubles flight frequency to Dien Bien National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency to two flights a day on the route connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the northwestern province of Dien Bien from March 6 to 30 to serve Visit Vietnam Year 2024 and celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.