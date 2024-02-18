The team Qingdao at the Ha Long port. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The first teams competing in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh ahead of schedule.



The first team to berth at Ha Long was Qingdao, making landfall at 1:20pm on February 18, followed by team Zhuhai at 1:55pm.



The Vietnamese sailing team named "Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam" is also scheduled to dock at the Ha Long port on the same day.



The race, drawing nearly 400 sailors aboard 11 sailing yachts, is divided into eight legs and 16 individual races, including six ocean crossings. They can choose to either complete the full circumnavigation or opt for one or multiple legs.



The Vietnamese destination is on the fifth leg within the Asia-Pacific Challenge where sailors will take part in the race and different activities during the 10-day event.



As planned, the teams will make a stop in Quang Ninh until February 27 for rest and relaxation. There will be numerous sightseeing activities at tourist landmarks, with cultural exchanges along the way.



The Clipper Race was first organised in 1996 in the UK. Since then, almost 6,000 race crew from diverse backgrounds representing more than 60 nations have undergone training and taken part in the competition.

It is the only race in the world where the organisers supply a fleet of identical racing yachts, each with a fully qualified skipper and first mate to safely guide the crew. Crews must complete four levels of intense ocean racer training before they compete.

Renowned for its grueling nature, it is one of the most formidable challenges in the natural realm and an unparalleled test of endurance and resilience./.