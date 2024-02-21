Travel Phu Quoc island regains lustre Vietnam’s pearl island – Phu Quoc off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has recorded a surge in the number of visitors since late last year following a brewing tourism crisis.

Travel Hoi An among world’s top Honeymoon Destinations of 2024 The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the world’s top 25 Honeymoon Destinations of 2024 on Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

Travel Central Highlands holds great potential for cultural tourism The Central Highlands boasts a diverse culture which is enriched by ethnic minority groups from many parts of the country, thus the region has huge potential for cultural tourism development.