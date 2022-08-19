Society Ministry requests prevention and control of violence and abuse of children The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has sent an official document requesting the People’s Committees of provinces and cities across the country to strengthen the prevention and control of violence and abuse of children.

Society August Revolution in 1945 opens brilliant era in national history The success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first grand victory of the people under the leadership of the Party, creating a breakthrough in Vietnamese history. Over the 77 years since, Vietnam has recorded major achievements and posted strong development, affirming its position and prestige in the international arena.

Society Czech writer wins Vietnamese national information service award ​ Karel Sys, President of the Czech Writers' Association, has been awarded a consolation prize at the 7th National External Information Service Awards in recognition of his contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture in the Czech Republic as well as promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.

Society Government offers support to additional 243,000 pandemic-hit labourers Vietnam Social Security (VSS) said as of August 18 its branches in provinces and cities had paid out 689 billion VND (29.4 million USD) to support more than 243,000 labourers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.