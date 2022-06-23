Health COVID-19: 740 cases added to national caseload on June 23 A total 740 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 22 to 4pm June 23, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health UNDP helps Vietnam develop grassroots telemedicine Grassroots telemedicine solution using 4.0 technology has helped address geographical distance, enabling commune health staff in mountainous areas to seek consultation from their colleagues at the district and higher levels.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 888 new cases on June 22 A total 888 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 21 to 4pm June 22, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Vietnam up 48 places in COVID-19 recovery index Vietnam jumped 48 spots to claim the 14th place in the COVID-19 Recovery Index by Nikkei Asia in May 2022. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to exempt foreign tourists from all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements.