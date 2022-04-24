Largest healthcare establishment in Tra Vinh put into use
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on April 24 inaugurated its new general hospital, invested with 1.6 trillion VND (69.6 million USD) in total.
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the General Hospital of Tra Vinh province on April 24. (Photo: VNA)
The finance for the 700-bed hospital, which covers more than 16ha, consists of 1.4 trillion VND from Government bonds and 200 billion VND from the local budget.
Construction of its main facilities started in January 2019.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Trung Hoang said this is the largest healthcare establishment in Tra Vinh.
With modern infrastructure and equipment, it is expected to meet the demand for medical examination and treatment of local residents, as well as those from nearby provinces, helping ease the overload at the old hospital and higher-level health establishments, he added./.