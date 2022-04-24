Health Over 374,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old As of April 23 afternoon, 374,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in 41 out of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam records another 10,365 COVID-19 cases A total 10,365 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 23, down 793 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 11,160 COVID-19 new cases A total 11,160 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 22, down 869 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 – a turbo boost to advance digitalisation in health sector Though digital transformation has taken in the Vietnamese health sector for years, COVID-19 pandemic sparked a technological revolution in healthcare system across the nation that might otherwise have taken tens of years.