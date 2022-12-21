Public security force urged to prevent and push back new challenges in national defence
The public security force needs to continue its core and pioneering role in preventing and pushing back emerging risks and challenges in national defence, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 21.
Addressing the Central Public Security Party Committee’s conference reviewing the 10-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the 8th plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee on the strategy on national defence in the new situation, the President hailed the committee for its leadership and instruction in safeguarding internal political security, as well as economic, cultural and cyber security.
The committee has played a role in promoting the great national unity bloc and building a strong grassroots-level political system, he added.
The Ministry of Public Security has developed a strong, pure, elite and modern force, meeting requirements in the new situation, said President Phuc, who is also head of the steering committee on building a project reviewing the 10-year implementation of the resolution.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
He asked the committee to raise more proposals regarding national defence in the new situation, utilise opportunities and work to push back risks and challenges, making national defence and security important resources for national development.
The committee should bring into full play the efficiency of international cooperation in security and order to handle complex issues and expand collaboration in other spheres, he suggested.
In his closing remarks, Minister of Public Security General To Lam called on the public security force to consider the nation’s interests as the ultimate goal, noting that national defence should go with enhancing and consolidating potential and strength to cope with acts of armed aggression from the outside./.
