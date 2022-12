President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (5th from right) and delegates in a group photo. (Source: VNA)

The public security force needs to continue its core and pioneering role in preventing and pushing back emerging risks and challenges in national defence, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 21.Addressing the Central Public Security Party Committee’s conference reviewing the 10-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the 8th plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee on the strategy on national defence in the new situation, the President hailed the committee for its leadership and instruction in safeguarding internal political security, as well as economic, cultural and cyber security.The committee has played a role in promoting the great national unity bloc and building a strong grassroots-level political system, he added.The Ministry of Public Security has developed a strong, pure, elite and modern force, meeting requirements in the new situation, said President Phuc, who is also head of the steering committee on building a project reviewing the 10-year implementation of the resolution.