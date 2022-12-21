Politics Party delegation attends African National Congress’s national conference A Party delegation led by Nguyen Dinh Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak province, attended the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa from December 15-21.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, RoK celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20 celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.