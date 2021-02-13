Business Agriculture minister views export target of 44 bln USD as feasible The agriculture sector’s export target of 44 billion USD this year, set by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is a high but feasible goal, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.

Business Quang Ninh looks to become a strong marine-based economic hub The northern province of Quang Ninh has outlined key measures to develop its marine-based and coastal economy, with a focus on eco-friendly tourism, maritime services, and coastal industry.

Business UKVFTA hoped to push door larger for Vietnamese agricultural exports The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which came into effective from January 1, will open the door larger for Vietnam’s key agricultural exports to the UK, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

Business Infographic Import-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020 Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.