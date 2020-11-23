Business Vietnam Airlines ranked top of healthiest national brands National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines retained its top spot in a ranking of Vietnam’s national brands by UK-based reputable international Internet-based market research and data analytics company YouGov.

Business Project launched to develop eco-industrial park model The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have launched the project “Eco-industrial Park Intervention in Vietnam - Perspective from the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme”.

Business National industrial encouragement programme approved The Prime Minister on November 20 signed Decision No.1881/QD-TTg approving the national industrial encouragement programme for the 2021-2025 period.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,175 VND per USD on November 23, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 20).