Quang Binh boosts cooperation with Lao locality
At the signing ceremony (Photo: baoquangbinh.vn)Quang Binh (VNA) - Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh and Khammoune province of Laos have recently signed an agreement aimed at boosting their friendship and comprehensive cooperation.
During their talks on November 25, representatives of the two sides discussed and agreed on cooperation orientations in 2023.
Accordingly, Party committees, authorities and border management forces of the Vietnamese and Lao localities will continue to cooperate closely in disseminating and educating their people about legal regulations, protocols and agreements on border management between Vietnam and Laos; and create favourable conditions for their people and businesses to enhance trade connection and cultural exchange, contributing to promoting socio-economic development in both localities.
Their liaison offices for preventing and controlling cross-border drug trafficking and crimes will devise regulations on sharing relevant information.
The two sides will direct relevant sectors and agencies to coordinate in establishing twinning relationship between Langkhang village cluster of Khammoune's Bualapha district and Dan Hoa commune of Minh Hoa district in Quang Binh.
They also agreed on implementing necessary procedures to open the Doc May-Lu Nghi pathway in the area of national landmark 552; and striving to complete the upgrade of the road from Langkhang village to Naphau border gate of Khammoune province.
The two sides also agreed to deal with undocumented migrants and unregistered marriages in border areas shared between the two localities./.