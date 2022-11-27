Politics PM inspects infrastructure projects in HCM City Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 inspected a number of infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the expansion of Binh Hung waste treatment plant, the construction of Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway and the upgrading of National Highway 50.

Politics Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 26 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Austria diplomatic relations (December 1, 1972 - 2022).

Politics NA Standing Committee to consider important issues at 17th session The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on November 28 will discuss the allocation of remaining development investment capital for the three national target programmes.

Politics UN official visits Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on November 26 visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence as part of his visit to Vietnam to co-chair the International Conference on Women with the UN Peacekeeping Operations.