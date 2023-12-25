Environment Severe cold spell to end early this week in North The severe cold spell, which has blanketed the northern region as well as the north-central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An for about 10 days now, is expected to end early this week.

Environment Localities join in efforts to fight plastics pollution Ten localities in Vietnam are taking actions to fight plastic pollution under Plastic Smart Cities (PSC), an initiative put forward by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Environment Over 1,100 natural disasters hit Vietnam in 2023 More than 1,100 natural disasters have taken place across Vietnam this year, heard a conference held by the office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in Hanoi on December 22.

Environment Experts give ideas to realise Vietnam’s net-zero emission commitment World leading scientists have contributed ideas and solutions on climate change response and greenhouse gas reduction towards net-zero emissions in Vietnam in 2050, during the ongoing 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week in Hanoi.