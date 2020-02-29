Since the start of the year, the number of tourists visiting the world natural heritage site of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park has decreased significantly due to fears of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In February alone, the number of visitors dropped by over 46% over the same period last year.

The boat teams in Phong Nha - Ke Bang are now operating in shifts, waiting for just a few visitors who venture to the region.

Phong Nha - Ke Bang Tourism Centre reported in the first two months of 2020, the number of tourists decreased by more than 50% compared to previous years. Many tours and hotel rooms previously booked have been canceled.

Facing these challenges, Quang Binh’s tourism industry has turned these setbacks into advantages by taking time to consolidate infrastructure and making plans to stimulate tourism.

To overcome these difficulties, Quang Binh’s tourism industry is looking for solutions to attract tourists. However, in order for the tourism industry to recover, related ministries and branches also need to form policies to support tourism businesses, helping them to overcome the immediate difficulties./.

