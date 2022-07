The handling over of the three rare impressed tortoises (Photo: VNA)

The Wildlife Rescue and Protection Centre at the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on July 9 received three rare impressed tortoises Manouria impressa ), an endangered species needing to be protected.The animals were voluntarily handed over to the forest protection department of local Tuyen Hoa district by a resident in Dong Le township. They are all healthy, having golden brown shell and skin and weighing above 7kg in total.Manouria impressa is native to mountainous forest areas in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam. Usually living on land in crevices and valleys, they are listed in the Red Book of Vietnam, considered a rare and endangered forest animal that need to be protected.At the park, they will be care for and monitored before being released back to the wild./.