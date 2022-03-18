The festival shows respect for and gratitude to the river goddess and ancestors for their land exploration and village establishment, which laid the foundation for following generations to settle down and develop. It also reflects the solidarity of Cham, Co Tu, and Kinh ethnic groups living in the upper river basin.

The Thu Bon Goddess Festival features precious humane values and is deeply imbued with traditional belief, history, and culture. The vitality of the festival comes from locals’ aspirations for good weather, bumper crops, and national peace.



The festival is held from the 10th to 12th days of the second lunar month annually, which falls on March 12 - 14 this year./.

VNA