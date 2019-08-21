Huynh Dac Tuy was arrested (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – The People’s Court of central Quang Ngai province on August 21 handed a six-year jail sentence and three years on probation to a company director for “making, storing, disseminating information and materials against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.



The sentence, in accordance with Article 117 of the Criminal Code, was given to Huynh Dac Tuy who resides in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.



As director of Tuy Nguyet construction company, Tuy regularly used his personal Facebook page to upload and spread articles urging and inciting people to oppose and sabotage the State.-VNA