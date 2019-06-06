At the first-instance trial on June 6(Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – The People’s Court of Ben Tre province handed down a prison sentence of six years to Nguyen Ngoc Anh for “making, storing, releasing, and circulating information and documents against the State” in line with Article 117 of the Penal Code at the first-instance trial on June 6.



Anh, aged 39, was born in Phung Xa commune, Thach That district, Hanoi but works as a shrimp engineer in Binh Dai town, Binh Dai district, in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.



According to the indictment, from March to August 2018, he used various email addresses and social media accounts to share information with anti-State content.



Through his images, video clips and documents, Anh fabricated information distorting and defaming authorities, raising public doubt and worry.



Furthermore, he incited people to participate in destructive demonstrations during June 2018 and the National Day holiday (September 2, 2018).



Based on evidence and analysis at the trial, the jury gave the six-year imprisonment to Anh.



Anh will have five years under house arrest after his jail term.–VNA