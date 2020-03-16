Society Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Society HCMC closes entertainment venues amid COVID-19 outbreak Starting from 18:00 on March 18 to the end of March, all entertainment establishments in Ho Chi Minh City were ordered to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City works to ensure training for guest workers Ho Chi Minh City has been sending workers abroad under various programmes in recent years, but challenges still exist, especially in training, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs.