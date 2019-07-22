A performance dedicated to the martyrs of Road 9 battles in Quang Tri last year (Photo: laodong.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) - The Road No 9 Singing Festival is being held in the central province of Quang Tri from July 20-26 with the aim of paying tribute to fallen soldiers.



The festival features performances from troupes from Hoa Binh, Ha Giang, Hau Giang, Tien Giang, Quang Tri, Kon Tum, Vinh Phuc and theatres in Hanoi. Art troupes from Laos and Cambodia will also take part in the event.



National Road No 9 is a symbol of friendship between the three countries. Stretching along the Truong Son Mountain Range and the Ho Chi Minh trail, it was an important route for moving supplies, equipment and troops from the north to the south of Vietnam during the resistance war against the US.



Many battles took place in the area as the US wanted to destroy the road. The victory of the Road No 9 campaign significantly contributed to the southern liberation and unification of the country.



Every three years, the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism holds the festival to strengthen solidarity between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and pay tribute to fallen soldiers of the three countries.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said it’s an important event to express gratitude to those sacrificed themselves for national liberation as well as educating youngsters on history.



A special art performance will take place on July 26 at the Road No 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery to commemorate the Vietnamese War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day, which falls on July 27.



The event will feature People’s Artists Tu Long, Lan Huong, Thu Hien and Thai Bao; Meritorious Artists Quoc Hung, Phuong Thao and Do Ky; and dancers from the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet and the Vietnam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre.-VNA