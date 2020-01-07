Quang Ngai to spend 120.5 million USD on wastewater treatment system
Quang Ngai (VNA) - The central province of Quang Ngai plans to invest 2.8 trillion VND (120.5 million USD) in a wastewater treatment system from 2020 to 2025.
The system is expected to collect and process at least 70 percent of the province’s urban wastewater at 14 treatment plants. Wastewater pipelines and pumping stations will also be constructed.
The provincial People’s Committee has approved the project’s first phase in Quang Ngai city with an investment of 300 billion VND (12.9 million USD).
The province has suffered severe pollution for years. Local residents living around Quang Phu Industrial Zone in Quang Ngai city have complained several times about untreated wastewater being discharged directly into nearby streams.
The MD Solid Waste Treatment Plant in Duc Pho district in February 2019 was reported to have received trash to process while the plant's construction has not been totally completed and emission standards not met, negatively impacting people’s health and triggering public uproar.
In October 2019, local authorities announced the removal of the plant after it treated some 22,500cu.m of solid waste but still the local residents disagreed with the decision./.