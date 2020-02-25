Ha Long - Van Don expressway (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has planned to spend 2.5 trillion VND (nearly 108 million USD) on 57 public works, especially transport infrastructure projects, in 2020.



Accordingly, the construction of Tran Quoc Nghien coastal ring-road was re-started after the Lunar New Year Festival and is expected to be completed in April this year, creating a new tourism space in the city.



As many as 950 billion VND has been invested in upgrading and expanding streets in Hong Hai and Hong Ha wards, connecting main transport routes.



Sidewalks for pedestrians in Dang Ba Hat street will be upgraded with a total cost of 210 billion VND.



Additionally, the October 30 Square, the fishing port at Cao Xanh ward, and water drainage and lighting systems in the city will be also upgraded.



The city is resolved to complete on schedule land clearance work for key projects such as bridges Cua Luc 1 and Cua Luc 3, and roads connecting the Ha Long – Van Don expressway and Hoanh Bo district, with the aim of promoting development in far-flung areas.



The municipal authority has also coordinated with relevant agencies to accelerate land clearance work for projects launched last year./.

VNA