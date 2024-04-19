Business Central bank plans to auction gold bars on April 22 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will auction SJC-branded gold bars on April 22, a representative of the central bank said on April 19.

Business Hanoi to host Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024 The 31st Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from May 9 to 12, an official of the Ministry of Health (MoH) told a press conference on April 19.

Business Japan's Takashimaya plans to expand investment in Vietnam Takashimaya, a Japanese operator of upscale department stores, plans to open a shopping centre in Hanoi in 2026 that will be the company's first new location abroad in eight years, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported.

Business Localities get ready for fourth FDI boom As the year 2024 is expected to witness the start of the fourth wave of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam, localities nationwide are getting ready to absorb foreign capital flows.