Quang Ninh: Binh Lieu yellow season festival to kick off this weekend
Terraced field in Binh Lieu (Photo: Internet)Quang Ninh (VNA) - A festival to honour the ethnic traditional cultures and natural beauty of the border district of Binh Lieu in northern Quang Ninh province will be held from October 29 to November 20.
The “Hoi mua vang” (yellow season festival) will include a variety of activities for participants to get immersed in local cultures and explore the beauty of the terraced fields during the ripening rice season such us a running race on October 29, com moi (new rice) worshiping ceremony on November 4, a pageant for most beautiful girl in traditional costume, a paragliding programme and an ethnic women’s football tournament on November 5.
The yellow season festival has been held annually by the People’s Committee of Binh Lieu district since 2020.
Binh Lieu has become a new destination for tourists in recent years thanks to its primitive beauty.
Although the locality is endowed with a charming beauty all year-round, the district particularly strikes visitors when fall transitions to winter. From the glossy yellow hues of staircase rice fields to the magnificent mountain landscape and natural waterfalls, the area visually amazes at every turn.
More than 90% of locals in the mountainous district are ethnic minorities such as Tay, San Chi and Dao. The area is also home to special cultural festivities such as the Soong Co and San Co folk song singing festivals and Luc Na festival./.