Culture - Sports VTV officially owns FIFA World Cup 2022 media copyright The Vietnam Television (VTV) on October 26 announced that it has officially owned media copyright for FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming the exclusive broadcaster of the tournament in Vietnam as well as on VTV digital platforms.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins gold at International Circus Festival in Russia Vietnamese pair Pham Thi Huong and Truong Hong Thuy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" (Red Swing) at the 2022 International Circus Festival which wrapped up on October 26 in Russia.