Scanning QR code to pay for tickets to visit Ha Long Bay (Source: baoquangninh.com.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh is promoting the development of its digital economy to increase production value, improve growth quality, local living conditions as well as the province’s competitiveness, in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution creating great impacts on all aspects of social and economic life.



In the first half of this year, Quang Ninh focused attention on expanding its e-commerce market for local products under the OCOP (One Commune, One Product) plan. Out of a total 267 local OCOP products rated as three-star or higher, 177 have been sold on the Postmart.vn and Voso.vn e-commerce platforms.



Quang Ninh-based businesses and organisations are also striving to switch to the electronic invoice system. So far, 9,327 firms and organizations have registered their e-invoices. Quang Ninh is one of the first six provinces and centrally-run cities to successfully launch the first stage of the system, thus creating favourable conditions for firms and saving payment times.



According to Deputy Director of the Ha Long Bay Tourism Guide and Operation Centre Vu Duc Minh, the centre considers digitalisation an inevitable process and part of the digital transformation underway in the province. The centre has digitalized the sale of sightseeing tickets on Ha Long Bay, enabling the payment of tickets by scanning QR code. In the near future, in order to catch up with the trend of digital transformation, the Ha Long Bay Management Board will digitalise its information system, launch an automatic ticket system and a virtual tour guide using artificial intelligence, among others, thus offering a more modern and civilised tourism environment at the World Cultural Heritage site.



The province has also invested in a digital border gate platform. The provincial Department of Information and Communications is working with relevant agencies and units to pilot a digital border gate model at Mong Cai International Border Gate (Bac Luan Bridge Area II, Mong Cai city) before expanding it to other border gates in the province.



Quang Ninh said the basic goal is that by 2025, the digital economy will account for at least 20% of the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP). The ratio of the digital economy in each sector and aspects should be at least 10%. The province will also strive to attract 50 digital enterprises, including at least three start-ups and innovative companies operating in digital products and services. Over half of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the province will use digital platforms. The workforce in the digital economy will account for over 2% of the total, while 100% of business households and enterprises will have access to and be capable of using digital platforms. The Ha Long ICT Park will be built in Ha Long city and become a “Data Port” and an innovation centre in the north.



In 2022, the digital economy will account for 8% of the province’s GRDP, of which the manufacturing and processing industry will make up 40%, mining 30%, digital trade 10%, energy 10%, agriculture 5%, and seaport-logistics 5%. Up to 40% of SMEs will use digital platforms and 100% of businesses will use e-invoices. E-commerce revenue will account for 10% in the total retail revenue of goods and services, while 100% of OCOP products, key agricultural products and 80% of local farm produce will have their origins traced and sold online.



To this end, the province will first of all accelerate digital transformation in key sectors such as industry, manufacturing and processing, mining, energy, agriculture, transport and smart logistics, digital border gate, tourism and border economy.



Chairman of the provincial Business Association Pham Van The said in the near future, the association will work closely with departments and agencies, especially the Department of Information and Communications, to assist SMEs in digital transformation. It will also build and synchronously deploy an index assessing digital transformation among enterprises, thereby gauging the effectiveness of support programmes for firms in this effort. At the same time, the province will develop digital payments and promote cashless payments, with priority given to regions and areas with low banking coverage.



Support will be given to e-commerce to improve its competitiveness and sustainable development, including the operation and upgrade of Quang Ninh’s OCOP e-commerce platform to meet the demands of businesses and consumers. Digital technology will be used to create a healthy business environment, spread digital banking models, improve provincial competitiveness and administrative reform indices, and establish smart industrial zones./.