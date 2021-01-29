Society Best conditions possible provided to foreign media during Congress: Spokesperson Different plans have been designed to respond to all circumstances, including a worst-case scenario, that could happen to reporters as they cover the ongoing 13th National Party Congress amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Tet gifts presented to poor families in Dong Nai, Hau Giang The People’s Committee in southern Dong Nai province has decided to earmark 200 billion VND (8.69 million USD) to support veteran revolutionaries, poor households, and the homeless ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Aviation authority sets up COVID-19 hotline The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has set up a hotline, on 024 3872 7912, to address bottlenecks in the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Society Security, order at National Party Congress maintained: Officer Maj. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Security’s Office and its spokesman, has said that security and order at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress has been maintained.