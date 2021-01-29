Quang Ninh: Dong Trieu town put under social distancing order for 25 days
The town of Dong Trieu in northern Quang Ninh province will be subject to social distancing measures over the next 25 days, according to an official dispatch from the provincial People’s Committee on January 29.
A red banner says no entry without permission placed in Dong Trieu's Binh Duong commune (Photo: VNA)
The order takes effect from midday on January 29 to midday on February 23.
People must stay at home and only go out when essential, such as buying food and medication, for emergency care, or for work at establishments providing essential goods and services.
People must keep a safe distance of 2 metres and gatherings of more than two people outside of offices, hospitals, and public places are banned.
The town’s Binh Duong commune, meanwhile, is in lockdown, with stricter preventive measures in place.
Binh Duong is among the four communes, joining Thuy Sinh, An Sinh, and Nguyen Hue, in Dong Trieu that are home to workers at the Hai Duong-based Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co., Ltd. who were recently found to be infected with COVID-19.
The provincial People’s Committee also requested medical authorities and public security and military forces mobilise personnel and facilities to set up checkpoints and establish more quarantine centres.
A quick response team has also been established to support the COVID-19 response in Dong Trieu./.