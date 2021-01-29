Society Quang Ninh considers placing town in lockdown as new COVID-19 cases found The northern province of Quang Ninh is considering placing Dong Trieu town, where a large number of residents had close contact with new COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Hai Duong province, under lockdown, an online meeting on the evening of January 28 heard.

Health Hanoi prepared to cope with COVID-19 in all circumstances Hanoi will test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, which have been hit by the latest COVID-9 outbreaks, since January 14.

Society Overseas Vietnamese, US experts show solidarity to 13th National Party Congress The Vietnamese community and US scholars in New York have expressed belief that the 13th National Party Congress will work out targets and orientations for Vietnam’s development in the future.

Society COVID-19: Social distancing imposed on one commune of Bac Ninh The northern province of Bac Ninh has decided to impose social distancing in Lam Thao commune of Luong Tai district for 21 days, starting on January 29, after a local resident was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.