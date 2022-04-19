The exhibition introduces the silk-making process of local people in Bao Loc district in the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province as well as the local craft of weaving hemp fabric.



Visitors have the chance to feast their eyes on a kaleidoscope of ao dai made by renowned designers.



The exhibition is also a chance for the designers to explore the unique culture of ethnic minority groups in Quang Ninh and their weaving craft.



It also aims to entertain visitors to Ha Long, contributing to the province’s tourism recovery efforts.



The exhibition will run at the Quang Ninh Museum until May 5./.

VNA