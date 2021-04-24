Quang Ninh eyes 550,000 visitors during April 30-May Day holiday
Home to Ha Long Bay - a recognised world natural heritage, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is set to welcome between 500,000 and 550,000 visitors during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holiday.
Quang Ninh aims to cater to 10 million holidaymakers and earn 20 trillion VND (867 million USD) in revenue this year, becoming the leading choice of destination for Vietnamese and foreign tourists.
A series of cultural, sports, and tourism programmes are taking place across the locality from April 18 to May 16.
The highlight will be the Ha Long Carnival 2021 on May 1.
Among a series of ongoing and upcoming events to mark the start of the 2021 tourism season, the province is focusing on large-scale activities, such as a music night gathering top Vietnamese singers, an inauguration ceremony for Hon Gai Beach, and a fireworks display./.