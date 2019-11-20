At the event (Photo: VNA)



Quang Ninh (VNA) – Nearly 500 delegates from 11 Vietnamese provinces and cities and 16 member organisations of the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) gathered at an international conference on digital transformation towards building smart cities in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 20.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the provincial People’s Committee in the framework of the ongoing APICTA Awards 2019.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Huy Hau underlined the significance of the event, especially when many provinces and cities across the country has planned to develop smart cities and promote digital transformation.



Hau said the local authorities have paid special attention to fostering scientific and technological development and IT application, considering IT as both important platform and resources to promote the province’s rapid and sustainable growth.

Last year, Quang Ninh was presented with the Digital Government Award for its e-Government development by the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO).



According to VINASA Vice Chairman Nguyen Trung Chinh, the building and operation of smart cities and urban areas are extremely necessary because these will serve as not only centres of socio-economic activities but also centres of innovation, education, scientific and technological research, production, trade and international integration.



The conference focused on the application of digital transformation to build smart cities and develop key industries.

It aims to share strategic visions, experience of domestic and regional cities in applying digital transformation towards building smart cities, thus proposing solutions to management, planning and development of smart cities based on technology platforms, especially new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Artificial intelligence (AI)./.



