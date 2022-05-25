Quang Ninh to host Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2022
The Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2022 will take place in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh from June 24-25.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2022 will take place in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh from June 24-25.
According to Nguyen Chi Thanh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS), Vietnamese real estate brokers have played an important role in the rapid, strong and sustainable development of the property market over the last two decades.
He underlined the impressive change to Vietnam's property market with thousands of new and modern urban areas, adding that tens of thousands of people have been able to buy new houses every year.
Thanh attributed the results to the significant contribution of real estate brokers in Vietnam, noting they have helped stimulate demand and create motivation for property developers to promote investments.
The event is hoped to attract about 1,000 participants from the real estate investment and business community and brokers across the country.
It will offer a venue for brokers and businesses to share experience and set up partnerships.
As an annual event hosted by the VARS, the programme also aims to honour the sustainable value and contribution of the real estate sector to the national economy, and seek ways to promote the development of the real estate brokerage industry in the future, Thanh said.
Nguyen Van Dinh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association and chairman of the VARS, said the event will give a good chance for individuals and businesses operating in the real estate sector to re-evaluate their operations.
The event will also see the participation of representatives from the Government, local authorities, and from ASEAN, Asia and the US, among others./.