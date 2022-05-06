Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on May 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,130 VND/USD on May 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vingroup issues 525 million USD bonds on international market in May Vingroup has just announced its bond issuance on the international market in 2022, worth 525 million USD, with the offering price of 1 million USD a bond. The issue date is expected to be in May.

Business Vietnam ready to assist Australian businesses: diplomat Vietnam will support Australian enterprises as they explore and expand their investment, business and trade activities in the country, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh told the host’s business community on May 5.