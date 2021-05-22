Environment National water resource security scheme discussed The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Water Resource Management Department convened an online meeting with relevant units in Hanoi on May 17 to discuss building a scheme to ensure national water resource security.

Environment HCM City: Over 347.83 million USD set aside for anti-flooding projects Construction of 11 anti-flooding projects and one environmental sanitation project costing more than 8 trillion VND (347.83 million USD) will begin in HCM City before the end of the year, the municipal Department of Construction has said.

Environment New green growth strategy to promote carbon-neutral economy The Ministry of Planning and Investment is working with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to draft a national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050.