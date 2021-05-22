Quang Tri: Big bombs in residential areas safely handled
Sappers of the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri in conjunction with the US’s Golden West organisation have successfully deactivated and removed bombs left from wartime that was found in Huong Hoa district’s Huong Lap commune.
Unearthing in a residential area, a MK82 bomb with its detonator intact, which was 230kg in weight, was handled on May 21. Another MK82 bomb was scheduled to be handled on May 23.
Meanwhile, an AN-65 bomb weighting up to 500kg was removed from the ground, and relocated to another area for safe handling.
Before handling these bombs, the Military Command of Quang Tri province directed forces to move 28 households with 50 people living in Cu Bai village to a safe place.
MK82 and N-65 bombs were used by the US Army during the war, dropped from aircraft and caused great damage.
Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in Vietnam in terms of unexploded ordnance (UXO), which are scattered over 81 percent of its land area and have killed over 3,430 people and injured 5,100 during peacetime./.