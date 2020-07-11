Culture - Sports Ancient rock bed found in Ninh Binh province A rock bed dating back to the Le Trung Hung (Restored Le) era (1533 – 1789) was recently unearthed in Xich Tho commune of Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Culture - Sports Symposium on ‘Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai’ The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue held a symposium themed “Hue – Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai” in the ancient capital of Hue on July 8.

Culture - Sports Dak Nong province to host 2nd Brocade Culture Festival The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked authorities of Dak Nong province to prepare for the hosting of the 2nd Brocade Culture Festival 2020 in the province later this year.