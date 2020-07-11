Quang Tri exhibition marks 25-year diplomatic ties of Vietnam, US
A photo exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties was opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 11.
Chairman of Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung and Major Chuck Casey (Source: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – A photo exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties was opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 11.
On display are 50 photos featuring the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in general and Quang Tri province with US partners in particular. Nearly half of the exhibited were provided by the Vietnam News Agency.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung said that Quang Tri, which was a temporary boundary line that divided the two halves of the country during wartime, is currently an outstanding locality in international cooperation with US partners, especially in addressing consequences of bombs and mines left over from the war, supporting people with disabilities and Agent Orange/dioxin victims, and searching US soldiers who went mission during wartime.
Major Chuck Casey, US Marine Corps Defense Attaché in Vietnam, expressed his belief that the event will contribute to nurturing the relationship between Quang Tri and its US partners as well as between Vietnam and the US.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of July 13./.