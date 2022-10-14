Society Hanoi begins study on urban railway route No.6 The People’s Committee of Hanoi has assigned relevant departments, sectors and the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) to start a project studying the building of the urban railway route No.6, the section from Noi Bai to Ngoc Hoi.

Society Hanoi: Ten outstanding women honoured Ten women with outstanding contributions to Hanoi were honoured at an October 13 festival held by the capital branch of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU).

Society Training course enhances capacity of plant protection officers in central region Plant protection officers in the central region are learning to diagnosis and manage citrus insects and mite pests during a training course in Nghe An province from October 11 to 20.

Society War-time bomb detected, destroyed in Son La The sapper force under the military command of the northern province of Son La on October 13 removed a war-time bomb found in a residential area and safely destroyed it.