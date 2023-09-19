The stump-tailed macaque received proper care before being returned to the nature . (Photo: VNA)

The forest ranging department of Dong Phu district, the southern province of Binh Phuoc, said it joined hands with competent authorities to release a female stump-tailed macaque into the nature.The animal, weighing 4 kilogrammes, belongs to an endangered, precious and rare species listed in Group IIB of the Vietnam Red Data Book.The primate was found straying in Thuan Phu commune, Dong Phu district. It was then captured and taken to the department where it received proper care and came back to good health conditions before being returned to the nature.The stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), also called the bear macaque, is native to South Asia and Southeast Asia. It lives in tropical and subtropical evergreen forests, with altitudes of up to 2,000 metres. The animal is found across Vietnam, including in Lai Chau’s Tuan Giao, Quy Nhai, Kim Son and Muong Te districts; Lao Cai’s Sapa and Sinh Ho districts; and Dak Lak’s Krong No, Dac Min Ea Sup, and M'Drak districts./.