Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – A 6.5kg hawksbill sea turtle that was accidentally caught by a local man was released back to the sea off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 5.



Border guards in Phuoc Thuan border station in Xuyen Moc district organised the release.

On February 4, the wild animal was handed over by a local man who accidentally caught it near Ho Tram beach.

The turtle, whose scientific name is Eretmochelys imbricata, is one of the five sea turtle species in danger of extinction in the world and Vietnam. Many of them are living in the territorial waters around the province's Con Dao district./.