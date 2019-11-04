ASEAN ASEAN attracts record FDI inflow in 2018 The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has gone up for the third consecutive year, breaking a record 155 billion USD set in 2018 following 147 billion USD in 2017.

ASEAN ASEAN, India back maintaining peace in East Sea The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appreciated India’s contributions to peace and stability in Southeast Asia at a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

Politics PM attends plenary meeting of 35th ASEAN summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the plenary meeting of the 35th summit of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings in Bangkok in the afternoon of November 2.