World Thailand asks for Japan’s support to finalise RCEP Thailand has urged Japan to help finalise the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement grouping the 10 ASEAN countries and six other nations.

World Number of foreign tourists to Indonesia declines The number of foreign tourists to Indonesia reached only 1.4 million in September, down 10.10 percent from the previous month, according to Statistics Indonesia.

World ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiations Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).