World Malaysian firms expect increased market access from RCEP The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) is confident that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will considerably contribute to promoting market access for Malaysian companies, enabling new value chains, increasing economic activities, and strengthening supply chain links across the Asia-Pacific region.

World RCEP signing hoped to boost Cambodia’s economic upturn The November 15 signing of the long-awaited Asia-Pacific Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement brings renewed hopes for comprehensive change in the flow of regional trade and investment and the promotion of intra-bloc supply chains capable of bolstering trust among members of the region’s business sector.

World Indonesia's foreign debt drops 3.8 percent in Q3 Indonesia's foreign debt, which includes government and private sector borrowings, in the third quarter of this year was recorded at 408.5 billion USD, a drop by 3.8 percent year-on-year, compared to 5.1 percent in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced on November 16.

World ASEAN urged to be RCEP “power house” to capture global markets The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) shows the rest of the world that signatory countries believe in open and rule-based trade, Iman Pambagyo, Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, has said.