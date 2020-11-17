Business Vietnam’s smartphone market sees new names Vietnam’s smartphone market has seen a number of new names this year, besides Samsung, Oppo and Apple which have been dominant in the market for many years.

Business Workshop looks into Vietnam-Australia mineral exploration, processing cooperation An international workshop on sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Australia regarding techniques in mineral exploration and processing in the north of Vietnam was held in Hanoi on November 16.

Business E-commerce industry seeks to leverage logistics growth Flexible warehousing models that can help businesses optimise their storage are required amid the development of e-commerce, experts have suggested.