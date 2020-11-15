ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Press conference on 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair hosted a press conference in Hanoi on November 15 on the freshly-ended 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits.

ASEAN PM highlights success of 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded successfully, with a record number of 80 documents adopted and signed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the press on November 15.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Indonesia underlines potential of digital economy Indonesian President Joko Widodo has voiced his belief that the acceleration of digital transformation of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will encourage the revival of the regional economy.

World Singapore will soon ratify RCEP agreement: Minister Singapore will soon ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement which was signed by 15 member countries on November 15, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.