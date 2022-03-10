Society People joining social insurance up 1.14 percent in two months The number of people participating in compulsory social insurance and unemployment insurance in the first two months of 2022 recorded year-on-year increases of 1.14 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively, according to Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society UNFPA supports Vietnam’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals The Government of Vietnam confirms that the interventions and support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the period of 2017 – 2021 substantially contributed to Vietnam’s efforts to fulfill the transformative promise of “Leaving No One behind” while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, heard a meeting in Hanoi on March 10.

Society Bac Giang improves livelihood of ethnic minority people The northeastern province of Bac Giang will strive to well implement policies related to ethnic affairs and improve the livelihood of the people in mountainous areas and ethnic minorities in the locality, according to Vi Thanh Quyen, head of the provincial Committee for Ethnic Affairs.