Recommendations to help young entrepreneurs surmount difficulties
Dr. Gian Tu Trung, Director of the IRED Institute of Education, speaks at the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Participants in a dialogue held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9 underlined the core values of today’s entrepreneurs and measures they should take to adapt to a changing environment so as to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery and development.
The event was organised by the IPL Enlightened Leadership Programme for young entrepreneurs and leaders, in coordination with the PACE Institute of Management.
Dr. Gian Tu Trung, Director of the IRED Institute of Education, said the COVID-19 crisis has exposed every individual and organisation to unprecedented challenges over the past two years. In that context, many stories have emerged as evidence to the fact that despite unpredictable changes, a liberty spirit will not only help people overcome difficulties but also create new opportunities for themselves and businesses.
Stressing that each business always needs to exert efforts to weather every difficulty and move towards success, Chairman of the Thanh Thanh Cong Group Dang Van Thanh recommended young entrepreneurs to maximise the country’s geographical and natural resource advantages and learn from forerunners’ experience to take firm steps forwards.
Each young entrepreneur nowadays should have such a spirit and hold a strong sense of responsibility towards the community, customers, employees, investors, and the State, he emphasised.
Scholar Ton Nu Thi Ninh held that today’s young businesspersons are highly enthusiastic, dynamic, and creative, but they also need experience to decode the life’s values. Given this, they should keep studying, gaining lessons from experience, and building up their true capacity to make adaptation and move closer to success./.