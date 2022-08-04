Reference exchange rate continues going up on August 4
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,178 VND/USD on August 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,178 VND/USD on August 4, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,873 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,483 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,230 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,540 VND/USD, both up 40 VND from August 3.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 45 VND to both rates, listing at 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23,540 VND/USD (selling)./.