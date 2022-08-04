Business Tightening management of virtual currencies to prevent money laundering: SBV The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has given timely instructions to banks in order to prevent risks and acts that take advantage of virtual currencies in transactions, Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu has said.

Business Vietnamese shrimp farms apply AI technology in production As one of the leading shrimp raisers in Vietnam, where seafood products are a key export, Viet-Uc Group and AquaEasy have announced an official commercial partnership, applying AI technology in local shrimp ponds.

Business Int’l livestock, meat-processing, aquaculture expo opens in HCM City The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition opened on August 3 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.