Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on August 3
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 3, up 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks tended to decrease.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,500 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 2.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 23,215 VND/USD (buying) and 23,495 VND/USD (selling)./.