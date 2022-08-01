Reference exchange rate down 15 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,161 VND/USD on August 1, down 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,466 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also dropped.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,480 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from July 29.
BIDV also cut both rates by 35 VND, listing at 23,195 VND/USD (buying) and 23,495 VND/USD (selling)./.