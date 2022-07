Business Vietnamese products become big hit at Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022 Booths introducing Vietnamese products at the International Food and Beverage Exhibition in Kansai region (Foodex Japan in Kansai 2022), Japan, have attracted the attention of a large number of Japanese consumers and enterprises.

Business Ninh Thuan seeks to improve its competitiveness The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province plans to improve its Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2022.

Business Vietnam seeks to quicken recovery of international tourism Despite improvement seen in the first quarter of the year, the pace of international travel recovery remains slow since mid-March when Vietnam reopened its borders to international tourism, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association.