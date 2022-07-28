Reference exchange rate up 9 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 28, up 9 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 28, up 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,897 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,240 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,520 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from July 27.
Vietcombank also raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,210 VND/USD (buying) and 23,520 VND/USD (selling)./.