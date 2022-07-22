Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on July 22
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,212 VND/USD on July 22, down 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,212 VND/USD on July 22, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,908 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,516 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also went down.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,240 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,550 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 21.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 25 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,265 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,545 VND/USD.
During the week from July 18-22, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollars was adjusted up on Monday but then down on all the remaining days. It ended the week down 33 VND./.