Business Import-export turnover surpasses 400-billion-USD mark Vietnam’s total import-export value topped 403 billion USD as of July 15, with a trade deficit of around 1 billion USD.

Business Real estate businesses return to bond channel Many real estate businesses have returned to the bond channel to raise capital after an absence in April, mobilising thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong.

World New page for Vietnam – Russia rail transport According to Sputniknews, freight transport by rail between Vietnam and Russia is turning a new page to once again take the top place given the emerging geopolitical context in recent years.

Business Human support remains key to enhancing customer experience Support from fellow humans is still considered the preference of consumers in Vietnam in the context of digital transformation and automation, a study said.