Reference exchange rate down 7 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,214 VND/USD on July 20, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,913 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,520 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks decreased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,560 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from July 18.
BIDV also cut 25 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,275 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,555 VND/USD./.