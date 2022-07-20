Reference exchange rate down 7 VND hinh anh 1State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,214 VND/USD on July 20 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,214 VND/USD on July 20, down 7 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,913 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,520 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks decreased.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,560 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from July 18.

BIDV also cut 25 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,275 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,555 VND/USD./. 
VNA